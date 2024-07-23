West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.18. 767,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,557. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.16. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

