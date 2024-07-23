Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

