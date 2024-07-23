Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.07.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
