Will Holland Purchases 1,130,016 Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland acquired 1,130,016 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,300.16 ($14,614.80).

Europa Oil & Gas stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.14 ($0.01). 2,118,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

