Wrapped CRO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.59 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $84.59 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 917,941,739 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 917,654,664.8056934. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09275011 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $844,763.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

