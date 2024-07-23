Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $85.72 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $85.72 million and approximately $851,941.03 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 917,654,665 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 920,579,444.391412. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09475916 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $745,887.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

