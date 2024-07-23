Xometry’s (XMTR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

XMTR traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 80,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,109. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Xometry has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 50,118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

