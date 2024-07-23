XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $33.79 billion and $2.04 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,431,729 coins and its circulating supply is 55,909,481,874 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
