Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.