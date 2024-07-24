1,346 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $509.25. The stock had a trading volume of 319,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.78 and a 200 day moving average of $515.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

