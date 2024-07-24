1st Source (SRCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect 1st Source to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

1st Source Stock Up 1.8 %

SRCE stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

