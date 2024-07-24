56,016 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 56,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 45.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,601,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,473. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

