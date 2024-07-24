72,257 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,550 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Freshworks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 1,763,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,718. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

