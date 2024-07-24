89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 7.6%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 247,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,126,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get 89bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ETNB

89bio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The company has a market cap of $885.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.