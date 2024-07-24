Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

