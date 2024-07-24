Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 12.5% Higher

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 353,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

