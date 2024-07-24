ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. 104,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $55.24.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries



ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

