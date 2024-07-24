Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,007,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,204.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,435,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,797. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

