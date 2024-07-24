AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,909,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992,006. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $102,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

