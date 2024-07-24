Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEM opened at C$103.91 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$105.41. The company has a market cap of C$51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.