Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $701.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00074813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009507 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

