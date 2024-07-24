Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $310.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.29.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $255.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $87,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,807,000 after buying an additional 342,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.