Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 21,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

