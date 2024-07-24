Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $244.51

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.51 and last traded at $244.51, with a volume of 3630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Alexander's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alexander’s

Alexander’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average is $218.18. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.