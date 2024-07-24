Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.78 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $27.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00043869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,815,331 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.