Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 200.93% from the company’s previous close.

Performance Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.32.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%.

Institutional Trading of Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSHG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.