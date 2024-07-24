Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 200.93% from the company’s previous close.
Performance Shipping Price Performance
Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.32.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%.
