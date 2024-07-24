Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 200.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.32.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHGFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

