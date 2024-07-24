Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet stock traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,423,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,853,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

