Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 1,102,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,568,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

