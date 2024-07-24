Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 919 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 97,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Insider Activity

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.