Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,053 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. 340,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.