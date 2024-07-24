Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE DY traded down $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.26. 149,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.99. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

