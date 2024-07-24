Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,912,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,875,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

