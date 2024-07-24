Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VLTO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. 698,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

