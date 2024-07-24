Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,069,000 after buying an additional 212,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140,151 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of POR stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 618,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,368. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

