Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $32.93 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 229,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,182,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $22.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,943,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,933 shares of company stock worth $154,451,206. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

