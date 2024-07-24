Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 417,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,454. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

