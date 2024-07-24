Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 783,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

