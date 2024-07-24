Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.