Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $67,669,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 817,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

