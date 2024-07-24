Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.79.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $12.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.60. The company had a trading volume of 382,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

