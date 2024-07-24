Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,703 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $19,337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,381,000 after acquiring an additional 332,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. 164,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $46.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

