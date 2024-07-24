Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,813,000 after purchasing an additional 226,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,679,000 after buying an additional 146,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 138,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,334,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 244,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

