Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 283,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

