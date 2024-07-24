Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,051 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 203,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $12,710,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN remained flat at $12.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

