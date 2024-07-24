Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JUST. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 192,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period.

JUST stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 4,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $357.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

