Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,337,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 4,389,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,138. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.