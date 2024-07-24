Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Terex Trading Down 3.0 %

TEX stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

