Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $465,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 398,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.42. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

