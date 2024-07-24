Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 306,524 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,252. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.99.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TROW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.