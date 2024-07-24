AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $70,617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $45,481,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

